Shree Cement - Expanding Footprint Largely In Existing Markets: Motilal Oswal

We estimate Shree Cement Ltd.’s Ebitda to report ~13% compound annual growth rate over FY24-26, led by ~10% volume growth and ~3% improvement in Ebitda/tonne.

We estimate its blended Ebitda/tonne at Rs 1,225/Rs 1,260 in FY25/FY26 versus an estimated Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1,190 in FY24 (average Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1,250 over FY19-23).

We estimate Shree Cement to generate cumulative operating cash flow of Rs 78 billion over FY25-26 while, estimated capex of Rs 90 billion. We expect the company to post free cash flow outflow until FY26 due to accelerated growth plans (capex guidance of Rs 125 billion over FY25- FY27), leading to a negative FCF yield. Its net cash is estimated to decline to Rs 37 billion versus Rs 60 billion as of December 2023, given the aggressive expansion plans, which entails a higher capex.