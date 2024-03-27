IT Q4 Results Preview - Weak FY24 Exit, A Weak FY25 Start Could Pressure Consensus Estimates: Nirmal Bang

After a 410 basis points outperformance by Nifty IT against Nifty in 2023, it has underperformed by 260 basis points quarter-to-date. Elevated price-to-earning multiples of tier-I and tier-II players is either a sign that there is an earnings upgrade cycle in the offing for FY25/FY26 and/or that flows into equities are expected to remain strong going forward.

We think that the earnings do not have a material upside (Continued uncertainty to keep a lid on spending).