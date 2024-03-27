Balaji Amines - Dimethyl Ether Can Be A Game Changer: Prabhudas Lilladher

We visited Balaji Amine Ltd.’s Solapur plant in Maharashtra and had an opportunity to meet the management to better understand the key products manufactured, business operations and capex plans.

Established in 1988, the company is one of the leading manufacturer of Methylamines, Ethylamines and derivatives.

Balaji has total six manufacturing units spread across ~270 acres. In 9M FY24, earnings per share stood at Rs 42.2.

The stock trades at 37 times annualised 9M FY24 EPS.