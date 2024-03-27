Bharat Electronics - Multiple Levers In Place To Fuel Growth; Anand Rathi Re-Initiates Coverage With A Buy

India is increasingly asserting itself on the global stage, positioning as a dependable and credible provider of defense equipment and sophisticated electronics. Bharat Electronics Ltd. is steadily cementing its position as a leading global player in the field of electronics engineering. Fueled by its extensive proficiency in electronics and software, coupled with an unwavering commitment to innovation, BEL has remained at the forefront of equipping their nation's defense forces with pioneering solutions.

Moreover, company is harnessing this expertise to expand their horizons, branching out into the development of comprehensive solutions spanning various disciplines for both civilian and international markets.

BEL’s products are exported to Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Czech, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, UK, Ukraine, USA, Vietnam, Zambia, & Zimbabwe.