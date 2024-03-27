Sastasundar Ventures - Balancing Growth, Efficiency Optimally; Systematix Initiates Coverage With A Buy
We value Sastasundar at 35 times FY26E Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 596.
Systematix Research Report
We value Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. at 35 times FY26E Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 596. Our Buy on Sastasundar Ventures as a preferred play on the ongoing supply chain consolidation in the pharmaceutical space stems from-
large revenue expansion opportunity,
scope for significant margin expansion,
strong execution track record,
expected strong return profile of the business,
a strong balance sheet - 25% stake in Flipkart health, and
a strong net cash position to support its growth plans.
Sastasundar Ventures is seeking profitable growth, and is therefore cautiously deploying capital. This has not constrained its growth momentum, evident from the 40% compound annual growth rate in its revenue over the last three years.
Risks
Adverse regulation impacting sales of online pharmacies,
Execution delays – Slowdown in ramp up of Retailshakti,
Higher working capital investments than envisaged could dilute its return on capital employed meaningfully.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
