Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Gland Pharma, Dilip Buildcon, Sula Vineyards

India's benchmark stock indices kicked off the week by surging to a fresh record closing level on Monday, led by gains in automobile stocks. The market cap of BSE Ltd.-listed firms crossed the Rs 400 lakh crore mark and the Bank Nifty also recorded the highest closing level of 48,581.7.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 147.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,660.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67%, to close at 74,742.5.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a day of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 684.7 crore and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,470.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 3 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the US dollar.