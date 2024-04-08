Top Four Stock Picks For April 2024 By Yes Securities

HCLTech - Current market price: Rs 1545 / Target price: Rs 1854 / Upside: 20% / Period: 12 Months

HCLTech Ltd.’s business mix is relatively more resilient to the adverse macro environment. Even the vertical mix is evenly distributed with individual strengths, while its service lines (cloud + IMS) have been more biased and relevant toward current enterprise spends.

Given its robust capabilities and scale in engineering research and development space, and continued investment to drive digital engineering revenue with strong outsourcing opportunity should provide sustainable and predictable growth going forward we recommend a Buy on the stock.