Star Cement - Positives Galore; ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy

Factoring in the multiple positives, we value Star Cement’s core Ebitda (excluding incentives) at 11 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda multiple. Being prudent, we have assumed an net present value of the fiscal incentives that are likely to accrue beyond FY26.

Our ascribed valuation multiple of 11 times is 1-standard deviation higher than the past five-year EV/Ebitda mean of ~9.5 times (on reported Ebitda, including incentives).

However, it is at par to the past three-year average (EV/Ebitda) when we consider core Ebitda (excluding incentives). With a target price of Rs 271, we initiate coverage on Star Cement with a Buy.