Bajaj Finance - Standing The Test Of Time; ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy

We initiate coverage on Bajaj Finance Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 8,500, valuing standalone business at ~five times FY26E adjusted book value and adding ~Rs 830 for Bajaj Housing. Our target multiple of ~five times for standalone business is premised on:

new customer addition of ~3.5 million per quarter (in-line with FY23-9M FY24 run rate) resulting in assets under management compound annual growth rate of 29% in FY24-FY26E; steady net interest margins at 11.5%-12% in FY24-FY26E supported by strong parentage and ‘AAA’ credit rating, with other income generated through third-party products further supporting the top-line; and likely credit costs at ~200 basis points with steady gross non-performing assets.

On balance, we expect return on asset trajectory of 4.5-5% in FY24-FY26E and return on equity of 19-20% during the same period.