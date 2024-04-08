Chemical Sector Q4 Results Preview - Slower Than Expected Demand Pick-Up: Dolat Capital
We continue to remain selective with our stock recommendations.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Chemical companies in our coverage universe are expected to report muted performance YoY with revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax decline of 6%/ 25%/ 37%, though QoQ improvement is likely to be healthy +11%/ 19%/ 27% on-
volume pick-up in select end use applications like pigments, polymers, specialty additives,
seasonality benefits in applications like refrigerants, and
very weak Q3 base.
Recovery in Q4/H2 is slower than earlier guided/ expected by most managements. Cues from global management commentaries suggest that while the destocking narrative is gradually fading away, demand environment in H1 CY24 will remain challenging, and recovery is largely expected from H2 CY24.
Focus on working capital management, crucial capex prioritization and cost rationalization continues across the board, globally.
We expect QoQ earnings improvement from most companies under coverage, highest from Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Ltd. (+87% QoQ/ -16% YoY), SRF Ltd. (+56% QoQ/ -30% YoY). YoY remains soft on elevated base.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.