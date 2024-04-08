Wipro - CEO Resigns; Insider Takes Charge: Nirmal Bang

Thierry Delaporte, who took up the Chief Executive Officer role in July 2020, has resigned a year before his contract ended in June 2025. He was an external candidate for that role. That he would be forced to resign was widely discussed in the media for six-12 months. There was a perception that he had lost the confidence of Premjis (promoters) not only due to the underperformance vis-a-vis the tier-1 Indian peer set, but also due to the loss of senior Wipro Ltd. talent to other companies.

A string of SBU heads and other senior folks quit over the last two years and joined in senior roles in other firms (some examples: Angan Guha – Head of Americas 2 (~30% of revenue) which housed the critical banking, financial services and insurance unit joined as CEO of Birlasoft in December 2022, Rajan Kohli – the Digital business head joined as CEO of Citius Tech in April 2023, Jatin Dalal – the CFO joined Cognizant in December 2023).