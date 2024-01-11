Stocks To Watch: Polycab, SpiceJet, Infosys, TCS, Jindal Steel, M&M, Bank Of India, Kalyani Steels

Polycab India Ltd. and SpiceJet Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch for on Thursday.

The IT department detected unaccounted cash sales of about Rs 1,000 crore after it initiated search and seizure operations against the Polycab Group. Spicejet unveiled its ambitious plans for growth and network expansion through a fund infusion of Rs 2,250 crore on Wednesday.

Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will also be in focus as they will announce their results for the quarter ended December.