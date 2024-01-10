Stocks To Watch: M&M, Delta Corp, Polycab, Power Finance Corp, Lupin, IRCTC, Shyam Metalics

Companies such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Power Finance Corp. and Polycab India Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Wednesday.

Mahindra and Mahindra will collaborate with U.S.-based automobile technology company Mobileye for software solutions, while Polycab India denied media reports of tax evasion.

Power Finance Corp. received a no-objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India for setting up a finance company in the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat.