Capital Goods Q3 Results Preview - Robust Inflow, Execution To Drive Healthy Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher
Order inflows likely to be strong in Q3, owing to substantial order wins announced by companies like BEL, L&T, KEC International, Kalpataru Power across segments
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q3 FY24 led by-
continued execution of strong opening order books,
robust demand/orders/volumes in domestic market, and
traction in key export markets such as Middle East, Americas, Africa etc.
Overall, we expect revenue/adjusted profit after tax growth of ~16.6%/22.0% YoY (13.5%/14.1% YoY excluding Larsen and Toubro Ltd.).
Margin guidance, European demand outlook, order/enquiry pipeline and impact of elections on domestic demand/orders will be key monitorables.
Our top picks are Larsen and Toubro, Siemens Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Triveni Turbine Ltd., and Praj Industries Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
