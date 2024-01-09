Adani Ports - Strong Volume Growth To Boost Performance: Motilal Oswal
On track to deliver robust performance; reiterate Buy
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Going forward, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. targets to become India’s largest integrated transport utility and world’s largest private port company by 2030.
Adani Ports has a diversified cargo mix and is looking to increase cargo share of port on east coast. The operational ramp-up at the recently acquired ports is expected to drive a 14% growth in cargo volumes over FY23-26.
This would drive a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19%/18%/17% over FY23-26.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,410 (premised on 16 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda).
Key downside risks: slowdown in global trade
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks And More: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.