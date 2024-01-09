Adani Ports - Strong Volume Growth To Boost Performance: Motilal Oswal

Going forward, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. targets to become India’s largest integrated transport utility and world’s largest private port company by 2030.

Adani Ports has a diversified cargo mix and is looking to increase cargo share of port on east coast. The operational ramp-up at the recently acquired ports is expected to drive a 14% growth in cargo volumes over FY23-26.

This would drive a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19%/18%/17% over FY23-26.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,410 (premised on 16 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda).

Key downside risks: slowdown in global trade