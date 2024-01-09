Jyoti CNC Automation IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation:

Jyoti CNC Automation is one of the leading CNC machine manufacturing companies globally as well as in India with presence across the CNC metal cutting machinery value chain with well diversified global customer base spread across end-user industries and focus on technology and ability to deliver innovative solutions bolstered by dedicated research and development&D facilities with vertically integrated operations which enables customisation and production efficiencies.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 374.22 times, enterprise value/Ebitda 85.59 times with a market cap of Rs 75,274 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 18.35%.

Since company is using majority of its IPO proceeds to repay its debt which is going to reduce interest cost and hence it will have positive impact of profitability going forward.

Apart from that there is revenue visibility for company due to its order book size and company operates under niche segment and majority of the revenue is from aerospace and defense industry which is high growth sector, we believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long term' rating to the IPO.