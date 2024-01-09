Here Are The Top Stock Picks For January 2024 By KRChoksey

Investment period: six months. Research idea: Fundamental

HDFC Bank - Consistent performance with sustainable ROA of 2.0%

(CMP Rs: 1,691, Target: Rs 2,060, Potential upside: 21.8%)

We expect HDFC Bank Ltd.'s current valuation to re-rate on the back of-

a strong balance sheet, improved opportunities for business growth with healthy CET, improving margin outlook in the long term; and an adequate cushioning in terms of provisions with stable asset quality.

We value the bank's standalone business at 2.8 times FY25E price/adjusted book value to Rs 1,857 and the subsidiaries at Rs 203, taking the total value to Rs 2,060 per share, implying an upside of 21.8% from the current price.

Accordingly, we maintain a 'Buy' rating on the shares of HDFC Bank.