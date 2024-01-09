V-Mart - An Under-Earning Asset Or A Melting Ice Cube? HDFC Securities' Analysis

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsV-Mart - An Under-Earning Asset Or A Melting Ice Cube? HDFC Securities' Analysis
We build in sales/Ebitda CAGR of (17/36% CAGR) over FY23-26 (base case) and upgrade V-Mart to a 'Buy' rating with a DCF-based target price of Rs 2,550/share implying 23 times FY26 EV/Ebitda

09 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
A V-Mart Retail Ltd.'s store in Bengaluru. (Source: Company's official fb page)

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Against the backdrop of limited immediate competition and an improving rural cycle, V-Mart Retail Ltd. resembles a momentarily under-earning asset more than a melting ice cube. Hence, risk reward seems favorable @ 20 times December-25 enterprise value/Ebitda.

We build in sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of (17/36% CAGR) over FY23-26 (base case) and upgrade V-Mart to a 'Buy' rating with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 2,550/share (earlier 1,850/share); implying 23 times FY26 EV/Ebitda (FY25/26 Ebitda changes by +21/+7% respectively).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

