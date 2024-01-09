V-Mart - An Under-Earning Asset Or A Melting Ice Cube? HDFC Securities' Analysis
We build in sales/Ebitda CAGR of (17/36% CAGR) over FY23-26 (base case) and upgrade V-Mart to a 'Buy' rating with a DCF-based target price of Rs 2,550/share implying 23 times FY26 EV/Ebitda
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Against the backdrop of limited immediate competition and an improving rural cycle, V-Mart Retail Ltd. resembles a momentarily under-earning asset more than a melting ice cube. Hence, risk reward seems favorable @ 20 times December-25 enterprise value/Ebitda.
We build in sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of (17/36% CAGR) over FY23-26 (base case) and upgrade V-Mart to a 'Buy' rating with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 2,550/share (earlier 1,850/share); implying 23 times FY26 EV/Ebitda (FY25/26 Ebitda changes by +21/+7% respectively).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.