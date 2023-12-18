Stocks To Watch: Zee, Mankind Pharma, Tata Power, Lupin, Indian Bank, Adani Green, Mazagon Dock

Mankind Pharma Ltd., NBCC (India) Ltd., and Tata Power Co. will be among the major stocks to watch out for on Monday.

Mankind Pharma acquired an additional 1.3% stake in Actimed Therapeutics for about £9,99,900, while NBCC conducted an auction for sale of 2.23 lakh square feet in World Trade Centre and sold commercial inventory worth Rs 905 crore.

Meanwhile, Tata Power signed a Rs 418-crore pact for supplying 152 MWp DCR Solar PV Modules to NTPC.