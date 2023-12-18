Stocks To Watch: Zee, Mankind Pharma, Tata Power, Lupin, Indian Bank, Adani Green, Mazagon Dock
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Mankind Pharma Ltd., NBCC (India) Ltd., and Tata Power Co. will be among the major stocks to watch out for on Monday.
Mankind Pharma acquired an additional 1.3% stake in Actimed Therapeutics for about £9,99,900, while NBCC conducted an auction for sale of 2.23 lakh square feet in World Trade Centre and sold commercial inventory worth Rs 905 crore.
Meanwhile, Tata Power signed a Rs 418-crore pact for supplying 152 MWp DCR Solar PV Modules to NTPC.
India's benchmark indices closed at a record on Friday, ending higher for the seventh consecutive week as Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. gained.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 274 points, or 1.29%, higher at 21,456.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 970 points, or 1.37%, to close at 71,483.75.
The Nifty Bank breached the 48,200 level for the first time during the last leg of trade. The index settled 0.86%, or 411 points, higher at 48,143.55.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 9,239.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after one session of buying, and offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,077.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 33 paise to close at Rs 83 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Most Asia markets declined on Monday ahead of the caution about the Bank of Japan's policy meet outcome, and economic data from China.
Share indices in mainland China, Japan, and South Korea were trading lower, while markets in Hong Kong rose.
Brent crude was trading 0.69% higher at $77.08 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.14% to 2,022.47 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.12% up at 21,481 as of 06:58 a.m.
Brent crude was trading 0.29% higher at $76.83 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.18% at $2,046.60 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has requested Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. — formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. — and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. to extend the timeline required to make the merger effective.
Mankind Pharma: The company acquired additional 1.3% stake in Actimed Therapeutics for about for £999,900. The company’s stake rises to 10.19%.
NBCC: The company conducts auction for sale of 2.23 lakh square feet in World Trade Centre and sold commercial inventory worth Rs 905 crore. Total sales of commercial inventory through e-auction stands at Rs 9,656.6 crore.
Tata Power: The company signed Rs 418 crore pacts for supplying 152 MWp DCR Solar PV Modules to NTPC.
Lupin: The pharma major received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Allopurinol Tablets USP and, Sitagliptin Tablets USP.
Indian Bank: The company raises Rs 4,000 crore by issuing 10.15 crore shares via QIP at Rs 394 per share which indicates a discount of 4.9% to the floor price of Rs 414.44 per share.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Migos Hybren Pvt. for power and electricity generation.
Adani Green: The company unit incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary namely, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Eight and Adani Renewable Energy Sixty One.
Sumitomo Chemical: The company acquired 85% stake in Barrix Agro Sciences for Rs 78.2 crore.
Landmark Cars: The company has received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in the Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.
TTK Healthcare: The company re-commenced production activities from on Friday.
MSTC: The government appointed Manobendra Ghoshal as chairman and managing director.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signed individual shipbuilding contracts with the European client for construction of three units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid powered vessels for $42 million.
Macrotech Developers: The company disposes off equity, investments in entities in the U.K.
Kokuyo Camlin: The company approved the acquisition of land and building, adjacent to the company’s existing factory at Samba, Jammu for Rs 4.60 crore.
United Spirits: The company gets claim worth of Rs 365.33 crore from institutional customer in relation to previously concluded settlement with the customer. The company cannot determine the financial implication of this claim.
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,000.9 crore in the second quarter and Net profit of Rs 48.1 crore in the second quarter.
Bandhan Bank: Crisil ratings Ltd. has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Bandhan Bank Ltd. to 'AA-/Stable’ from ‘AA/Negative’. The rating agency also reaffirmed 'A1+’ rating on the certificate of deposits of Bandhan Bank.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infrastructure Trust (the Trust) has received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for the project of Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge.
Solar Industries India: The company had an explosion incident occurred on Dec 17, around 9:00 a.m. in one of the processes Building No. HRCPCH-2 (Pallet Casting House). The incident has resulted in loss of lives of 9 workmen working in the plant.
Welspun Corp: The company's wholly owned subsidiary Sintex BAPL has finalised an investment of upto Rs 807 crore to set up
manufacturing unit in the state of Telangana through a wholly owned step down subsidiary.
Sugar Stocks: OMCs to revise allocation of quotas to buy ethanol made from cane sugar and B-heavy molasses. Sugar mills to supply ethanol as per revised quantity.
SIS: The company will buyback Rs 90 crore by way of tender offer from existing securities holders. The buyback will open on Dec. 18 and close on Dec. 22.
Vedanta: The board will meet to consider an dividend.
IPO Offerings
DOMS Industries: The pencil-maker’s public issue was subscribed 93.52 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (115.97 times), retail investors (69.67 times), non-institutional investors (66.51 times) and portions reserved for employees (29.21 times).
Inox India: The cryogenic tank maker’s public issue was subscribed 7.14 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (13.75 times), retail Investors (8.71 times) and institutional investors (0.4 times).
India Shelter Finance: The company's public issue was subscribed 36.71 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (89.7times), non-institutional investors (28.51 times), and retail investors (9.95 times).
Block Deals
PVR Inox: Plenty Private Equity Fund sold 18.38 lakh shares (1.86%) and Plenty CI Fund sold 2.49 lakh shares (0.24%) and Multiples Private equity Fund sold at 1.99 lakh (0.20%) at Rs 1,753 apiece. Government of Singapore bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.36%), Norges Bank bought 6.66 lakh shares (0.67%), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 57,225 shares (0.05%), among others, at Rs 1,753 apiece.
Swan Energy: Albula Investment Fund sold 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Kasturi Vintrade sold 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece. Arial Holdings 1 bought 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Samco Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece.
Bulk Deals
PB Fintech: SVF Python II Cayman sold 1.14 crore shares (2.53%) at 800.05 apiece. Goldman Sachs bought 1.75 lakh shares (0.03%), Best Investment Corporation bought 11.27 lakh shares (0.25%), New world Fund bought 16.38 lakh shares (0.36%), among others, at Rs 800.05 apiece.
KFin Technologies: General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 1.7 crore shares (10%) at Rs 500.5 apiece. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 9 lakh shares (0.52%), ICICI Prudential Mutual fund bought 13.77 lakh shares (0.81%), Societe Generale bought 22.64 lakh shares (1.33 %) at 500 apiece and Unifi Capital bought 25 lakh shares (1.47%) at Rs 500 apiece.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and company sold 39.14 lakh shares (2.06%) at Rs 415.46 apiece and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 410 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: ASN Investments sold 35 lakh shares (0.57%) at 52.25 apiece.
Insider Trades
Medplus Health Services: Promoter Lone Furrow Investments bought 13,888 shares on Dec. 13 and 14. Promoter Group sold TS Balaraman sold 15,685 shares on Dec. 13.
Zen Technologies: Promoter group Tara Dutt Atluri sold 15 lakh shares on Dec. 14. Kishore Dutt Atluri and Ravi Kumar Midathala sold 2.5 lakh shares on Dec. 14.
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Sunena Garg sold 2.93 lakh shares on Dec. 14.
Wonderla Holidays: Promoter group Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph bought 4,050 shares on Dec. 14.
Advanced Enzyme Technology: Promoter group Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 3.33 lakh shares on Dec 14.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated venture CFLOW bought 5.05 lakh shares on Dec. 15.
Thirumalai Chemicals: Promoter group Narayan Santhanam sold 10,775 shares between Dec 14 and 15.
Bharat Bijlee: Promoter group Anand J. Danani sold 461 shares on Dec 14.
Sasken Technologies: Promoter group Dipak Harkisan Desai bought 300 shares on Dec. 14.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: PTC India Financial Services.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Sical Logistics.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: TVS Holdings.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Inox Wind, New Delhi Television, Sastasundar Ventures, TV18 Broadcast.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 1.08% to 21,557.10 at a premium of 100.45 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 0.3%.
Nifty Bank December futures up by 0.5% to 48,271.45 at a premium of 127.9 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest up by 5.14%.
Nifty Options Dec. 21 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,300.
Bank Nifty Options Dec. 20 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
