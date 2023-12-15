Equitas Small Finance Bank - New Products To Support Growth, 2% RoA Deliverable: Axis Securities

Robust growth, improving core fee income profile (with AD-1 license aiding fee income prospects), and steady credit costs should aid earnings traction for the Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. as we expect earnings growth of ~28% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.

We introduce FY26E estimates and roll forward to September-25E adjusted book value, keeping our valuation multiple unchanged at 2.0 times.

Equitas SFB has run up in the last week (+14%), despite which we believe a diversified and secured loan book, long growth runway and stable asset quality leave some room for further upside.

We maintain our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 125, implying an upside of 15% from current market price.