Schaeffler India - Progressively Improving Localisation: Yes Securities
Schaeffler India intends to gradually expand its product universe, from bearing (guide motion) to auto/industrial supplies (generate motion/transmit motion) to motion technology (e-motors/drives).
Yes Securities Report
Post our Schaeffler India Ltd. Savli plant visit (Vadodara, Gujarat) which manufactures bearings for Industrial (wind, paper, steel, cement, off-highway) and automotive two wheeler applications. We believe the Savli plant will play a pivotal role towards achieving Schaeffler India growth targets of -
A gradual increase in localisation to ~80% (versus ~75% currently and ~69% in 2018) and
higher exports out of India (both to meet Schaeffler global requirements and standalone exports).
Our conviction stems from the fact that Savli is Schaeffler India sole plant manufacturing bearings for wind turbines.
Led by new business wins and localisation, the Schaeffler content per vehicle is likely to move up from the current ~euro 35-40/ vehicle in due course.
Although recovery in exports remains the key catalyst for mid-term stock performance, valuations at 42.2 times/36.7 times CY23/24 bloom standalone earning per share partially reflect key positives.
