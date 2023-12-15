Thermax - Reimagining Energy Transition: ICICI Securities

We visited Thermax Ltd.’s manufacturing facility in Pune and interacted with senior management. We saw a bouquet of new offerings – products and services that help reduce the carbon foot print for its industrial users.

Some, among the new offerings, have been introduced in the last couple of years; more are likely to be offered in the market in near future.

Thermax’s offerings include:

bio CNG; flexi fuel boilers; onsite energy solutions; renewable assets; bio CNG; hydrogen; and coal gasification.

We believe that that there is limited competition in each of the new segments. Almost all the new products are quite promising; however, revenue potential is difficult to ascertain at this stage.

We have an 'Add' rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 3,045. The stock is trading at 39 times FY26E earnings per share of Rs 70/share.