Thermax - Reimagining Energy Transition: ICICI Securities
Thermax has set up pilot plants for coal gasification. However, coal gasification, albeit promising, is likely to be a slow grind.
ICICI Securities Report
We visited Thermax Ltd.’s manufacturing facility in Pune and interacted with senior management. We saw a bouquet of new offerings – products and services that help reduce the carbon foot print for its industrial users.
Some, among the new offerings, have been introduced in the last couple of years; more are likely to be offered in the market in near future.
Thermax’s offerings include:
bio CNG;
flexi fuel boilers;
onsite energy solutions;
renewable assets;
hydrogen; and
coal gasification.
We believe that that there is limited competition in each of the new segments. Almost all the new products are quite promising; however, revenue potential is difficult to ascertain at this stage.
We have an 'Add' rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 3,045. The stock is trading at 39 times FY26E earnings per share of Rs 70/share.
Key risks
Delays in execution
Low new order inflows
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
