Muthoot Mircofin IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Valuations: Anand Rathi

Key Risk:

The microfinance industry in India faces certain risks due to the category of customers that it services, which are not generally associated with other forms of lending. As a result, they may experience increased levels of non-performing assets and related provisions and write-offs that may adversely affect their business, financial condition and results of operations.

Their business is vulnerable to interest rate risk, and volatility in interest rates could have an adverse effect on their net interest income and net interest margin, thereby affecting their results of operations

The market capitalisation to revenue, market capitalisation to tangible assets, and enterprise value to Ebitda, based on the offer price of their company, may not be indicative of the market price of their company on listing or thereafter.

They are subject to certain conditions under their financing arrangements, which could restrict their ability to conduct their business and operations in the manner they desire.

Concerns about terms of loans provided by them may adversely affect their reputation and thereby the growth and the market acceptance of their products and services.

They may not be able to sustain the significant growth in their business and relatively high profit after tax that they recorded for the Financial Year 2023 in the future.

They have experienced negative cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the past.

Their non-convertible debentures are listed on the BSE and they are subject to rules and regulations with respect to such listed non-convertible debentures. Additionally, as a ‘high value debt listed entity’, they are subject to additional compliances under the SEBI Listing Regulations. If they fail to comply with such rules and regulations, they may be subject to certain penal actions, which may have an adverse effect on their business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

They have availed loans which may be recalled by the lenders, subject to the terms and conditions of their grant, at any time.

They depend on the recognition of the 'Method' brand, and failure to use, maintain and enhance awareness of the brand would adversely affect their ability to retain and expand their base of customers.

An increase in the level of their non-performing assets or provisions may adversely affect their financial condition and results of operations.