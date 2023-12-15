Tata Consumer Products - Brewing A Legacy In The Tea Business: Motilal Oswal
Higher demand from Russia and UAE owing to lower production/exports from Srilanka (down by 16%/13% YoY in CY22) led to an increase in Indian exports
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is following a two-pronged growth approach:
focusing on new growth engines such as Tata Sampann, NourishCo, Tata Soulfull and the readyto-eat/ready-to-consume business (Tata Smartfoodz); and
rapidly scaling up its distribution network along with digitisation prowess across the supply chain, which will drive the next leg of growth.
We expect a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10%/15%/22% over FY23-26 and arrive at our SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,110. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.