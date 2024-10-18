Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Hindustan Zinc, Axis Bank And More

Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Friday.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. for the quarter ended September.

Elecon Engineering Co., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has set Oct. 18 as the record date for a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company on Nov. 5.

Indraprastha Gas has announced that GAIL has cut its domestic gas allocation by around 21%, effective Oct. 16. This reduction is anticipated to negatively affect the company's profitability. Indraprastha Gas is currently in talks with key stakeholders to mitigate the impact of this change.