Polycab India Q2 Results: Profit Up 4%, Revenue Jumps 30%

Polycab India Ltd. posted a 4% increase in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company reported a net profit at Rs 445.2 crore year-on-year for the three months ended September, compared to Rs 429.8 crore for the same quarter last year. It posted a revenue of Rs 5,498.4 crore, a 30% surge as compared to Rs 4,217.7 crore for the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

The electrical solutions provider reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 631.6 crore, a 4% rise as against Rs 608.9 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The firm's consolidated margin expanded to 11.5% from 4.4% for the same period last year.