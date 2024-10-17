Zydus Lifesciences Gets US FDA Approval To Manufacture Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced on Thursday that the company has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration to manufacture Fludrocortisone Acetate tablets USP, 0.1 mg.

Fludrocortisone acetate tablets are indicated as partial replacement therapy for primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency in Addison's disease and for the treatment of salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome.

The drug will be produced at the company’s manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Fludrocortisone acetate tablets had annual sales of $19.9 million in the United States. The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465 Abbreviated New Drug Application, or ANDA since the commencement of the filing process in fiscal 2004.