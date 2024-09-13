NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZydus Lifesciences Signs Pact With US-Based Viwit Pharmaceuticals For Two MRI Injectables
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Lifesciences Signs Pact With US-Based Viwit Pharmaceuticals For Two MRI Injectables

Viwit will handle manufacturing and supply of the injectables, while Zydus Lifesciences will "exclusively market, distribute" and sell them.

13 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The injectables will be sold exclusively in the US market. (Source: Zydus Lifesciences website)</p></div>
The injectables will be sold exclusively in the US market. (Source: Zydus Lifesciences website)

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Friday announced a pact with US-based Viwit Pharmaceuticals for two MRI injectables and contrast agents.

Viwit has signed the "exclusive licensing and supply agreement" with Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the India-headquartered parent company, a release said.

The pact has been inked for gadobutrol injection, a generic version of Gadavist; and gadoterate meglumine injection, which will be the generic substitute for Dotarem. They will be sold exclusively in the US market.

Both the injectables are gadolinium-based magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents that help in getting a clear picture in MRI scans.

According to the terms of the agreement, Viwit will be responsible for "ANDA submission, manufacturing and supplying" the injectables, whereas Zydus Lifesciences will "exclusively market, distribute, and sell these products", the release added.

The total addressable market for gadobutrol injection is estimated at $120 million, and for the gadoterate meglumine injection it is $117 million in the US, it further noted.

ALSO READ

Zydus Life Gets Warning Letter From US FDA Over Violations In Injectables Plant

Opinion
Zydus Life Gets Warning Letter From US FDA Over Violations In Injectables Plant
Read More

The pact with Viwit was announced by Zydus after market hours. The company's scrip settled 0.14% lower at Rs 1,118.55 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.13% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT