Zomato Board To Meet On Oct 22 To Discuss QIP, Financial Results

The board of directors of Zomato Ltd. will hold a meeting on Oct. 22 to focus on two key agenda items — the potential raising of funds through a qualified institutional placement and the review of financial results for the quarter ended September.

The board will consider approving the issuance of equity shares, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

In addition to fundraising discussions, the board will evaluate the company's financial performance for the recent quarter and half-year period.

This comes on the heels of Zomato's recent announcement: Their quick commerce platform Blinkit's launch of an innovative easy returns feature, allowing customers to return or exchange items within just 10 minutes of raising a request.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing customer convenience, addresses size and fit concerns particularly in categories like clothing and footwear. Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit, announced the feature on X, highlighting its potential to alleviate size anxiety for shoppers. After successful testing in the National Capital Region, the service has now been rolled out to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, with plans to expand to more cities soon.