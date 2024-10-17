Institutional Investors Flock To QIPs Amid IPO Frenzy

Institutional investors appear to be increasingly favouring qualified institutional placements as an avenue for funding Indian companies despite the recent surge in initial public offerings and the substantial amounts qualified institutional buyers have subscribed in them.

This preference is evident in the year-over-year trend of the QIP activity, which hit at least a decadal record of Rs 90,586 crore in 2024, with the June quarter seeing an all-time high QIP activity both in terms of volumes and values, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

This surge reflects heightened institutional confidence in the QIPs as a strategic funding method for companies.