India IPO Frenzy Calls For Robust Foreign Flows To Avert Jitters In Listed Stocks

India's initial public offerings are in high demand, with foreign investors aggressively participating in the primary market. However, there might be trouble brewing for the already listed stocks.

Given the hot issues in the primary market, analysts warn about the necessity of increased inflows to stop foreign investors from switching away from the secondary market.

The answer to increased inflows lies in the hopes of a soft landing in the world's largest economy. If soft landing comes under a bit of doubt under a rate cut cycle, inflows into risky assets will take a hit, according to Vikas Kumar Jain, equity strategist at CLSA Research.

The boom in the country's public offers is on a record trajectory as the funds raised in the last three months potentially set to the top nine months of fundraising.

So far this year, about 62 companies have mopped up a total sum of Rs 84,512.6 crore so far, the highest since 2021.

Bigger issues are coming up like Hyundai Motor India Ltd., NTPC Green India Ltd., the Softbank-backed Swiggy Ltd., and Ather Energy Pvt. These four companies alone will raise over Rs 36,850 crore if and when they go public this year.

"We head into a period where there is going to be a big race in terms of supply with upcoming IPOs and other fundraisings," Jain said. Funds raised in the last three months could come in more than what we saw so far, he said.

That is how the caution for the listed stocks looms. If there are no incremental flows, a lot of foreigners interested in IPOs may sell out in secondary markets and invest in public issues, Jain said. "That could cause some nervousness in the secondary market."