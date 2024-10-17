Adani Enterprises To Use Rs 4,200 Crore Raised Through QIP For Capex, Debt Repayment

Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Thursday said that the proceeds from the completion of its qualified institutional placement will be utilised for "funding capital expenditure, debt repayment and general corporate purposes".

Through the QIP issue, Adani Enterprises raised Rs 4,200 crore or approximately $500 million, a media release stated. The company allocated more than 1.41 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2,962 per share via the QIP.

The transaction was launched after market hours on Oct. 9 with a deal size of approximately Rs 4,200 crores, and closed on Oct. 15.