Adani Enterprises Raises Rs 4,200 Crore Through QIP

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has approved the allotment of 1.41 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers, raising approximately Rs 4,200 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

The decision, taken by the QIP Committee of the board of directors at a meeting held on Oct. 15, saw shares issued at Rs 2,962 per share, representing a 4.99% discount to the floor price of Rs 3,117.4750.

Quant Mutual Fund's Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund emerged as the largest participant, acquiring 46.97% of the total shares issued under the QIP. Winro Commercial (India) Ltd. acquired 12.5%, Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte. bought 5.9% and SBI Life Insurance Co. acquired 5.05%.

Following the allotment, Adani Enterprises' paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 114 crore to Rs 115.42 crore, with a total of 115.41 crore equity shares.