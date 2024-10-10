ADVERTISEMENT
TCS Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share
The record date for the interim dividend is set on Oct. 18.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announced on Thursday a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.
The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company on Nov. 5, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The record date for the interim dividend is set for Oct. 18.
(This is a developing story.)
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS Net Profit Falls 1%, IREDA Revenue Up 38%
ADVERTISEMENT