TCS Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share

The record date for the interim dividend is set on Oct. 18.

10 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
The Tata Consultancy Services building. (Source: Company PR)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announced on Thursday a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company on Nov. 5, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The record date for the interim dividend is set for Oct. 18.

(This is a developing story.)

