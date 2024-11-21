Stock To Watch: Tata Power, PSP Projects, NLC India, JSW Steel, Power Grid

Tata Power Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd., NLC India Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Aegis Logistics Ltd., and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.

Tata Power entered a strategic partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation, a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments Ltd., the sole generation utility of Bhutan, to collaborate and develop at least 5,000 MW of clean energy generation capacity in Bhutan.

PSP Projects has executed a share purchase agreement between Promoter Prahaladbhai S. Patel and Adani Infra whereby Adani Infra will be acquiring up to a 30.07% stake from Promoter for Rs 685 crore.

NLC India will invest up to Rs 3,720 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Renewable in one or more tranches for the various renewable projects. NLC India will also acquire a stake by way of subscription for the transfer of renewable assets to NIRL under the asset monetization plan.