Tata Power, Druk Green Partner To Build 5,000 MW Clean Energy Projects In Bhutan

Tata Power Co. entered into a strategic partnership on Tuesday with Druk Green Power Corp., a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments Ltd., to develop at least 5,000 megawatts of clean energy generation capacity in Bhutan.

The renewable energy projects include 4,500 MW of hydropower comprising the 1,125 MW Dorjilung HEP; 740 MW Gongri reservoir; 1,800 MW Jeri pumped storage; and 364 MW Chamkharchhu IV, which will be developed in phases together, according to an exchange filing.

Another 500 MW of solar projects will be developed by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Power, it said.

This partnership aligns with Bhutan's vision for its energy sector, which aims to increase its overall generation capacity to 25,000 MW by 2040, ensuring energy security and promoting regional energy integration.