Adani Infra To Buy 30.07% Stake In PSP Projects For Rs 685 Crore

PSP Projects Ltd, a diversified construction firm said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Adani Infra (India) Ltd for sale of its 30.07% stake.

As per the disclosure Adani Infra will acquire the stake from PSP Project's one of the promoters Pralhadbhai S Patel for around Rs 685 crore.

Post the completion of transaction Adani Infra will have to make an open offer for additional stake in the company.

Post the completion of the transaction and the open offer both the companies will have a joint control over PSP Projects along with the existing promoter group, the company said.