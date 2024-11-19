Adani Infra To Buy 30.07% Stake In PSP Projects For Rs 685 Crore
Adani Infra's acquisition involves a five-year lock-in period on existing stakes and rights for first refusal post-sale.
PSP Projects Ltd, a diversified construction firm said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Adani Infra (India) Ltd for sale of its 30.07% stake.
As per the disclosure Adani Infra will acquire the stake from PSP Project's one of the promoters Pralhadbhai S Patel for around Rs 685 crore.
Post the completion of transaction Adani Infra will have to make an open offer for additional stake in the company.
Post the completion of the transaction and the open offer both the companies will have a joint control over PSP Projects along with the existing promoter group, the company said.
The existing promoter group holds 60.14% of the paid-up equity capital of PSP Projects. Both the promoter group of PSP Projects and Adani Infra as long as they hold over 20% stake in the company, they will have the right to appoint two non-independent directors on the board, and with the stake between 10-20% they can have one on independent directors each on the board of PSP Projects.
Also, there will be a lock-in period of five years on the sale of existing stakes and post that the companies will have a right of first refusal if the stake sale happens.
The company involved in multidisciplinary construction activities including government, industrial and residential segments, reported a drop in net profit in the second quarter of the current fto Rs 14.90 crore compared with Rs 52 crore a year ago.