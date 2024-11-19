NLC India To Invest Rs 3,720 Crore In Arm For Renewable Projects

NLC India Ltd. will invest up to Rs 3,720 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Renewable in one or more tranches for the various renewable projects. This is subject to compliance with DIPAM guidelines and necessary approvals of MoC and other departments.

The company will be investing in the wholly owned subsidiary by way of cash, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The investment will be used for the development of renewable power projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan.