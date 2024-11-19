Garden Reach Shipbuilders Wins Rs 226-Crore Deal To Make Hybrid Ferries For West Bengal

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. on Tuesday bagged a contract from the West Bengal Transport Department for the delivery of 13 hybrid ferries for Rs 226.18 crore. The ferries will be operated on the river Hooghly by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corp.

"These vessels will have catamaran hull design and be built with aluminum and Fiber Reinforced Polymer or FRP. The hybrid electric propulsion systems will be powered by batteries as well as diesel generators," a statement said.

The hybrid system will offer greater flexibility to the operator to switch from one mode to the other as per requirement, allowing for greater safety, it added.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders had earlier been assigned by the West Bengal government to design a prototype for a next generation zero-emission ferry. This ferry, named 'Dheu' was launched by the company in January.