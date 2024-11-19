JSW Steel Declared Preferred Bidder For Goa Mining Block

JSW Steel Ltd. has been declared the preferred bidder in a forward auction for granting the mining lease of the Codli Mineral Block XII in Goa, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The highest final offer price is at 92.60% of the value of the mineral dispatched. The projected iron ore resources in Dharbandora is 48.5 million tonnes in addition to 2.7 MT of ore in dumps.

JSW Steel will take the required steps as per the tender document to obtain letter of intent and all statutory clearances to execute the lease deed with the Mine Development and Production Agreement and commence the mining operations, it said.