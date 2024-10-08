Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 8

Share markets in Japan and South Korea were trading with losses while investors prepared themselves for China's opening after a week long holiday.

The Kospi declined 0.67% to 2,593.62 as of 06:18 a.m. as investors' sentiment soured after Samsung Electronics guided for lower than expected earning in the third quarter. The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.70% or 275.40 points down at 39,057.34 as of 06:20 a.m.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.96% and 1.18% lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.94% down.

The brent crude was trading 0.22% lower at 80.75 a barrel as of 06:23. The Bloomberg spot Gold was trading 0.05% higher at $2,643.95 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03% or 8 points lower at 24,880.00 as of 06:31 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the sixth straight day, shedding over 5% to over one-month low on Monday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. This was its worst six-day decline since March 2022. The state election results kept the market jittery.

The Nifty 50 ended 218.85 points or 0.87% lower at 24,795.75, and the Sensex closed 638.45 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050.00.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth straight day on Monday, while domestic institutional investors record the highest single-day buying so far in 2024.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 8,293.41 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the eighth highest single-day sales by the FPIs so far this year.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.98 against the US dollar.