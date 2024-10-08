Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 8
Share markets in Japan and South Korea were trading with losses while investors prepared themselves for China's opening after a week long holiday.
The Kospi declined 0.67% to 2,593.62 as of 06:18 a.m. as investors' sentiment soured after Samsung Electronics guided for lower than expected earning in the third quarter. The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.70% or 275.40 points down at 39,057.34 as of 06:20 a.m.
On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.96% and 1.18% lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.94% down.
The brent crude was trading 0.22% lower at 80.75 a barrel as of 06:23. The Bloomberg spot Gold was trading 0.05% higher at $2,643.95 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03% or 8 points lower at 24,880.00 as of 06:31 a.m.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the sixth straight day, shedding over 5% to over one-month low on Monday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. This was its worst six-day decline since March 2022. The state election results kept the market jittery.
The Nifty 50 ended 218.85 points or 0.87% lower at 24,795.75, and the Sensex closed 638.45 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050.00.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth straight day on Monday, while domestic institutional investors record the highest single-day buying so far in 2024.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 8,293.41 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the eighth highest single-day sales by the FPIs so far this year.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.98 against the US dollar.
Stocks To Watch
Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle maker has been served a notice by Central Consumer Protection Authority for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement, and unfair trade practices.
Hi-Tech Pipes: The company opens its QIP and sets the floor price at Rs 194.98 per share.
IRCON International: Contractor Apex Buildsys files claims of Rs 38.71 crore against the company.
HDFC Bank: The lender approves the sale of HDFC Edu to Vama Sundari Investments for Rs 192 crore. Vama Sundari is a related party to HDFC AMC.
Bharat Electronics: The company has received an additional order worth Rs 500 crore. The order includes EMI shelters, AMC for integrated air command and control system nodes, upgrade spares for gun systems, spares for radars, and communication systems.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: The company terminates the JV with EverEnviro Resource Management.
Chalet Hotels: The company has submitted a scheme of arrangement for the merger with Sonmil Industries Pvt. Ltd. and The Dukes Retreat Pvt. Ltd.
Puravankara: The company will acquire a three-acre land parcel in North Bangalore for a residential project.
City Union Bank: The bank on Monday opened three new branches in Ludhiana, Pudukkottai and Sivakasi.
Bank of Baroda: The lender announces Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador.
Hitachi Energy: N. Venu, managing director and chief executive officer, announced plans to double the company's transformer manufacturing capacity over the next four years to address the increasing demand from new power projects. The company is collaborating with smaller vendors to expedite the delivery of parts required for assembly.
Tata Motors: In the second quarter, JLR reported retail sales of 103,000 units, a decline of 3% year-on-year. Production was recorded at 86,000 units, down 7% from the previous year, primarily due to disruptions in aluminium supply reported in the first quarter. Wholesales also decreased, totalling 87,303 units, which represents a 10% year-on-year drop. Despite these challenges, production and wholesale volumes are expected to recover strongly in the second half of the year.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp.: The company has been declared as the preferred bidder for three limestone blocks in Rajasthan, covering an area of 41.37 hectares and containing a total of 28.43 million tonnes of resources.
Sobha: In the company's second quarter, it sold a new area of 0.93 million square feet, generating a sales value of Rs 1,179 crore, with an average price realisation of Rs 12,674 per square foot. For the first half of fiscal 2024-25, the total sales value reached Rs 3,052 crore, compared to Rs 3,189 crore in the same period of financial year 2023-24.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has signed a transaction document to acquire a 26% stake in the equity share capital of FP Ampere Energy Pvt. Ltd.
Hero Motors: The company withdraws its draft papers for Rs 900 crore IPO.
TIL: The company has successfully renewed its dealer sales and service agreement with Hyster-Yale AsiaPacific Pte. Ltd. This will be effective retrospectively from June 1, 2024 for a period of five years.
UCO Bank: The bank’s Asset Liability Management Committee has assessed the benchmark rates and opted to revise the Treasury bill-linked lending rate. The updated TBLR will take effect on Oct. 10, 2024. Other benchmark rates, including the MCLR, repo-linked rate, base rate, and BPLR, will remain unchanged.
ICICI Bank: The bank has fully redeemed the outstanding notes for a total amount of $153.150 million on Oct. 7, 2024.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Nykaa has reported consolidated net revenue growth in the mid-twenties for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The beauty vertical has achieved mid-twenties growth in both net revenue and net sales value, with gross merchandise value growth even higher. In contrast, the fashion vertical's net sales value growth is approximately in the early teens.
Jubilant Ingrevia: The company on Monday issued commercial papers of Rs. 100 crore.
Prestige Estates Projects: The company is providing a corporate guarantee for a credit facility of up to Rs 1,840 crore that is being utilised by its wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Mulund Realty Pvt. Ltd.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a license agreement for the Lemon Tree Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The property will be managed by Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., and is anticipated to open in fiscal 2027.
RITES: The company gets an $5.4 million contract from Ntokoto Rail Holdings.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea in the trademark infringement case involving V-Guard.
IPO Offerings:
Garuda Construction and Engineering: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Oct. 8 till Oct 10. The price band is set from Rs 92 to Rs 95 per share. The Rs 264 crore IPO issue is a mix of a fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 95 lakh equity shares.
Shiv Texchem: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Oct. 8. The Rs 101.35 crore IPO will have a price band of Rs 158 to 166 per share. The IPO proceeds will be utilised to meet long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Bulk Deals
Heubach Colorants India: Quant Mutual Fund bought 2.53 lakh shares (1.09%) at Rs 636.56 apiece.
Kamdhenu Ventures: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 25 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 25.84 apiece.
Pledge Shares
Lloyds Metal and Energy: Promoter Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt. Ltd. revoked a pledge for 12.2 lakh shares on Oct. 7.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures fell by 0.67% to 24,985.55 at a premium of 189.8 points.
Nifty October futures open interest grew by 0.29%.
Nifty Bank October futures fell by 1.55% to 51,016.25 at a premium of 537.35 points.
Nifty Bank October futures open interest grew by 17.65%.
Nifty Options Oct. 10 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 27,950 and maximum put open interest at 23,100.
Bank Nifty Options Oct. 9 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 62,000 and maximum put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank
Money Market Update
The rupee closed steady on Monday, tracking a rise in the dollar index and Brent crude oil prices.
The Indian unit closed flat at Rs 83.98 against the dollar after opening at Rs 83.96. It had closed at Rs 83.97 on Friday.