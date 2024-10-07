Lemon Tree Hotels Expands Presence With New Property In Udaipur

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary Carnation Hotels Private Ltd. announced the signing of a new Lemon Tree Hotel in Udaipur, scheduled to open in fiscal 2027.

The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel will feature 54 rooms, catering to both leisure and business travelers. The property will also include a restaurant and bar, a meeting room, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre, according to an exchange filing.

The hotel is approximately 18 kilometres from Maharana Pratap Airport and 9 kilometres from the Udaipur City Railway Station.

"We are excited to share the expansion of our portfolio in Rajasthan, where we currently have nine existing and five upcoming properties," said Vilas Pawar, chief executive officer—managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, adding that it will complement their three operational properties in the city, as per a press release.