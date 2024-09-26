Lemon Tree Expects Better Margins In Second Quarter Despite Renovation Costs

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.’s chairman and managing director, Patanjali Keswani, expects the hotel chain to improve its September quarter margins despite the investments on renovation work.

“In Q2, we will do a few percentage points better than Q1. You will see us go back to similar margins as Q2 in the previous year despite massive investments, which means without renovation we would have done much better than Q2FY24,” he told NDTV Profit.

Keswani added there was a revenue squeeze in the three months to June, which is why the company's margins were also expected to improve sequentially in the ongoing quarter.

“Occupancies and average rates were less. But we invested a lot of money in renovation. If you take that money out, we actually did not do so badly,” he said.

Explaining the reason for aggressive renovations across the owned-hotels portfolio, Keswani said that Lemon Tree had stopped renovating its rooms in 2019 due to Covid-19 and subsequent recoveries.