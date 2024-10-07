Ola Electric Gets Show Cause Notice After Thousands Of Customer Complaints

The central government has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. after thousands of customer complaints over the quality of its best-selling scooters.

The show cause notice has been issued to billionaire founder Bhavish Aggarwal and his company over breach of the Consumer Protection Act, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. The action follows more than 10,000 complaints received by the National Consumer Helpline in the past one year, they said. The complaints include issues related to scooter quality, such as manufacturing defects, faulty components, and overcharging.