Ola Electric Gets Show Cause Notice After Thousands Of Customer Complaints
Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric is facing scrutiny after more than 10,000 complaints related to scooter quality and consumer rights violations.
The central government has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. after thousands of customer complaints over the quality of its best-selling scooters.
The show cause notice has been issued to billionaire founder Bhavish Aggarwal and his company over breach of the Consumer Protection Act, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. The action follows more than 10,000 complaints received by the National Consumer Helpline in the past one year, they said. The complaints include issues related to scooter quality, such as manufacturing defects, faulty components, and overcharging.
Ola Electric confirmed receipt of the show cause notice in an exchange filing. "The show cause notice has been issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices," according to the exchange filing undersigned by Chief Financial Officer Harish Abichandani. "The company will file a reply to the show cause notice before the Central Consumer Protection Authority."
Currently, the show cause notice has no impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company, the exchange filing stated. The show cause notice doesn’t impose any penalties or financial fines either.
"Ola Electric has been charged with service delays, delayed vehicle deliveries, and unfulfilled promised services," the people cited earlier said. "The Central Consumer Protection Authority is looking at manufacturing defects, overcharging, and faulty components."