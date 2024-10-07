Ola Electric Share Price Hits Lifetime Low Amid Ongoing Service Issues And Decline In Market Share

Ola Electric share price fell more than 9% on Monday, continuing a downward trend that has seen the stock decline nearly 10% over the past week and over 16% in the past month. The stock's price was down from its listing day closing price of Rs 91.2 on August 9, marking a life time low for the stock.

The stock closed in the red on Friday, down 0.21%, marking a significant drop for a company that initially experienced a surge after its IPO. The shares gained over 107% within two weeks before entering a consolidation phase.

The recent decline could be linked to persistent service challenges faced by Ola Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer. A report by NDTV Profit highlighted ongoing issues with the Ola S1 scooters, as interviews with over a dozen customers in major markets like Mumbai and Bengaluru revealed malfunctioning hardware and glitching software. These problems have led to a backlog of service requests, with estimates indicating that nearly 100,000 complaints are logged nationwide each month.