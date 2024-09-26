Ola Electric Has A Service Problem In Urgent Need Of A Fix — Profit Exclusive

At Thane's service centre, 3,500-4,000 Ola Electric scooters are awaiting repairs, according to people NDTV Profit spoke with at the location. In Vashi, Ola Electric is accepting service requests without generating a so-called job card. In Chembur, Manoj—an electrician by profession—has been making trips to the “experience centre” for months just to keep his scooter running.

“I spent more than Rs 1 lakh to purchase this electric scooter, hoping that it would help me save fuel costs. But I’m constantly making trips to get it fixed,” Manoj said. “Isse achha toh petrol gaadi hi tha (my petrol motorcycle was better than this).”

Manoj purchased his Ola scooter in January this year. The vehicle first went for repairs in February, then again in March, and twice in June to replace the motor under warranty. On Saturday, when NDTV Profit caught with him at Chembur, his scooter had stalled yet again.

Then, there’s Mayur Bhagat at Ola’s experience centre in Vashi.

His Ola S1 Pro has been plagued with problems from Day 1, as he claims. He purchased the vehicle in July this year. His is a software glitch—the app refuses to connect with the vehicle—which hasn’t been fixed despite the company keeping the vehicle for nearly a month. He said he has no other option but to continue making trips to the service centre.

“That Ola Electric operates its own dealerships is the biggest problem. If the dealerships were handled by franchise partners, the issues would’ve been minimised,” he said.