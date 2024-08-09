Ola Electric Mobility Shares Debut On Exchanges, List Unchanged At Rs 76

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. listed flat on the National Stock Exchange on Friday at the issue price of Rs 76 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 75.99 per share, marking a discount of 0.01%.

The initial public offering was subscribed 4.27 times on the final day, led by the portion reserved for employees and qualified institutional investors. The IPO of the electronic scooter manufacturer raised Rs 6,145.6 crore with a fresh issue of 72.4 crore shares and an offer for sale of 8.49 crore shares.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal offloaded 3.8 crore shares, while investors SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global sold 2.4 crore and 65 lakh shares respectively.

The company will allocate Rs 1,227.6 crore towards capital expenditure, Rs 800 crore for the repayment of borrowings and Rs 1,600 crore for investment in research and development. Additionally, Rs 350 crore will be earmarked for expenditure aimed at organic growth.