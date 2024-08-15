Ola Electric Launches Roadster Series, Teases Two New Motorcycles
Along with the Roadster line-up, Ola also teased Sportster and Arrowhead electric motorcycles.
Ola Electric marked its entry into electric motorcycle segment with the launch of Roadster series on Saturday. The line-up includes Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. The Bhavish Agarwal-led company, which made its debut on the Indian exchanges recently also teased two new motorcycles—Sportster and Arrowhead.
In its annual event Sankalp 2024, the company said that more details for the new motorcyles to be shared at Diwali 2024.
The prices for Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro will be starting from Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999 respectively.
Roadstar X, with a peak motor output of 11 killowatts, is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment, according to the company.
While, the Roadster promises to be the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment powered by a 13 KW motor. It is available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants, it cruises from 0-40 kmph in just 2 seconds (6 kWh), the company said.
Roadstar Pro has motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque and the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph.
In the event, the company also showcased indigenously developed Bharat 4680 Cell and battery pack and announced the integration of its cells in its own vehicles starting Q1 FY26.