Ola Electric Surges Over 15% After E-Motorcycle Foray

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Solutions Ltd. continued its rally for the second consecutive session on Friday after the company marked its entry into the electric motorcycle segment by launching Roadster Series

At the company's annual event, Sankalp 2024, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the launch is not just about expanding their product line but also about leveraging existing infrastructure to drive efficiency and scalability.

"As we scale the production of our motorbike over the next few quarters, it will maximise the output from our current factory and investments," he said, adding that the bike will start with the same margin as our scooters today.

Following the launch, HSBC began its coverage of the stock with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 140 apiece. "Despite our conservative view on EV penetration in India, along with other uncertainties, we believe Ola is worth investing in … given sustained regulatory support, Ola’s ability to reduce costs, and a positive risk-reward in its battery venture," it said.