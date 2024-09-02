Ola Electric Clocks Lowest Monthly Sales Of 2024 As Rivals Catch Up

Ola Electric Ltd. has clocked its lowest monthly sales so far this year, even as rivals Bajaj Auto Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. caught up—in terms of volumes as well as market share.

Electric two-wheeler sales of the Bengaluru-based company rose 47% year-on-year, but fell 34% sequentially to 27,506 units, according to vehicle registration data available on the central government's VAHAN portal. In comparison, TVS iQube sales increased 13.28% year-on-year to 15,484 units. Bajaj Chetak sales surged 154% year-on-year to 16,699 units.

As on Aug. 31, Ola Electric had a market share of 31% in India's electric two-wheeler market as against 20% and 19% for TVS and Bajaj Auto, respectively.

To be sure, the electric two-wheeler industry itself grew in August, as a two-month extension in Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 supported volumes.